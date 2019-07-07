Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku named in Manchester United pre-season tour squad

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have both been included in Manchester United's pre-season tour squad

Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku have been included in Manchester United's squad for their pre-season tour of Australia, Singapore and China.

Question marks surround both players' Old Trafford futures with Paul Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, declaring on Friday they were 'in the process' of facilitating a move away from the club.

However, the Frenchman has reported back to Carrington on Sunday ahead of Manchester United's 18-day trip ahead of the new Premier League campaign.

2:29 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol gives his view on Paul Pogba's possible Manchester United exit Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol gives his view on Paul Pogba's possible Manchester United exit

Pogba had previously been given extra time off last week along with some of the other international players who featured in the Nations League finals and European Qualifiers in June.

Similarly, Belgian forward Lukaku, who has been heavily-linked with a move to Italian side Inter Milan, is also set to be on the plane which will leave Manchester this afternoon.

The duo are joined by new signings Dan James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka following their summer moves from Swansea and Crystal Palace respectively.

0:39 Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland prompting Scott McTominay to call him world class Romelu Lukaku faced questions over his Manchester United future after scoring twice for Belgium against Scotland prompting Scott McTominay to call him world class

It is understood both Matteo Darmian and Fred are absent from the 28-man party due to family reasons but will link up with the squad later in the tour.

Alexis Sanchez, who limped out of Chile's Copa America third-place play-off defeat to Argentina last night, is also missing but would not have been included anyway due to his international exertions.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will take on Perth Glory and Leeds in Australia before continuing their pre-season tour aganst Inter Milan in Singapore and Tottenham in China.

Full Manchester United travelling tour squad list:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Lee Grant, Sergio Romero, Joel Pereira

Defenders: Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Marcos Rojo, Ashley Young, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe

Midfielders: Paul Pogba, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Andreas Pereira, Dan James, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, James Garner, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong

Forwards: Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight.

Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.