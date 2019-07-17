Marcus Rashford says Manchester United youngster Mason Greenwood has 'frightening' ability

Mason Greenwood celebrates his goal against Leeds

Marcus Rashford believes the sky is the limit for Mason Greenwood after the 17-year-old scored Manchester United's opening goal in their 4-0 victory over rivals Leeds.

Greenwood scored from close range seven minutes into Wednesday's pre-season friendly in Perth, before further goals from Rashford, Phil Jones and Anthony Martial secured an easy win for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side.

Fellow youngsters Angel Gomes, James Garner and Tahith Chong also performed well, and after the match Solskjaer hinted Greenwood could start United's first game of the Premier League season against Chelsea.

Speaking about Greenwood, Rashford said: "You have to understand people's characteristics. He's quite a laid-back person, so I don't think it does him any good to put things in his head constantly.

Greenwood opened the scoring after seven minutes

"But his natural abilities are frightening and the manager is doing a good job guiding him in the right direction. The more he does that the more his talent will come through."

Rashford believes the trust shown in youth by Solskjaer is one of the main reasons why the likes of Greenwood are already flourishing for the first-team.

"Mentally for the young lads it does a whole lot for them," he added. "They know if they play well and they perform they're going to get a chance and it's nothing to do with how old they are.

Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes also impressed against Leeds

"The club's legacy of bringing players through is as good as anybody's."

United will now travel on from Australia to Singapore, where they will play Inter Milan on Saturday, followed by a trip to Shanghai to face Tottenham five days later.

"I think today's game was tougher than the first game in terms of intensity and hopefully it will go up again because these last three or four games are where we'll start to feel like it's a real match atmosphere," Rashford added.