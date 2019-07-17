Romelu Lukaku omission start of Manchester United exit process

Romelu Lukaku has trained with the team on their pre-season tour in Australia

Romelu Lukaku's absence from Manchester United's pre-season squad to play Leeds is the start of a process that will see him leave the club, Sky Sports News understands.

Paul Pogba was named in the starting line-up for United's second pre-season match in Australia, a day after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said he still wants to build a team around the midfielder.

But while David De Gea and Luke Shaw were also missing from Solskjaer's squad to face Leeds, it is understood only Lukaku's absence is the signal of an impending departure.

Shaw sustained a hamstring injury in the win over Perth and was not risked against Leeds.

Solskjaer told MUTV that De Gea was not in his selection due to illness, while Lukaku was "not ready".

United are increasingly confident of De Gea signing a new long-term deal and Solskjaer suggested it is a matter of "if and when" a contract is agreed with the Spaniard.

But Lukaku's omission comes with Inter Milan expected to make a new offer of £60m plus bonuses for the striker this week.

The proposal, which Inter hope would be structured over two or three years, is for a permanent deal with bonuses designed to help the Serie A club get closer to United's valuation.

Last week, United told Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio that they want more than the £79m paid to Everton for the Belgian striker in 2017.

The new offer is an improvement on Inter's initial two-year loan request with instalments of £9m, £27m and £27m to be paid in consecutive years.

When asked if Lukaku would be happy at United if a deal doesn't go through, Solskjaer said: "The day we start the league, I'm sure everyone who's here will give absolutely everything for Manchester United."