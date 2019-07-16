Leicester 'relaxed' over Harry Maguire as transfer fee still not met, says Brendan Rodgers

2:08 Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirms interest in Harry Maguire but admits the club's valuation of the player is yet to be met Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers confirms interest in Harry Maguire but admits the club's valuation of the player is yet to be met

Leicester are 'relaxed' over Harry Maguire's future as boss Brendan Rodgers confirmed the club's valuation of the defender has still not been met.

The 26-year-old has been the subject of interest from Manchester United and Manchester City this summer with it being reported Leicester are looking for a world-record fee for a defender in order to secure his services.

After Maguire came on as a second-half substitute in the Foxes' 1-0 pre-season win over Scunthorpe at Glanford Park tonight, Rodgers outlined the current situation as "pretty straightforward".

2:05 Take a look at why Maguire finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United Take a look at why Maguire finds himself at the centre of a tug of war between rivals Manchester City and Manchester United

"The simplicity is that there is a valuation that hasn't been met yet and until that happens he is very much focused on being a Leicester player," Rodgers said.

"It's pretty straightforward, he's a top class defender and we'd love him to stay but of course we understand when there is someone of that quality then there is always going to be interest.

"But all credit to him, how he's conducted himself has been absolutely superb - he hasn't shown anything but sheer professionalism throughout.

"There's obviously been a lot of speculation surrounding him but we're relaxed about it."

Maguire was a second-half substitute for Leicester at Scunthorpe

Should Maguire secure a move away from the King Power Stadium, it's thought Leicester may look to Filip Benkovic and Caglar Soyuncu to step up in the pecking order.

On potential replacements, Rodgers added: "You always have a contingency plan, you have to.

"The club have been very good at that and we have a number of targets we would look at if we do lose Harry."

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News brings you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market with three new shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports App.