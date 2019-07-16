Harry Maguire to Man Utd or Man City? Leicester not planning to sign replacement

Harry Maguire has told his Leicester team-mates that he wants to leave

Leicester have no plans to buy a new central defender in this transfer window even if Harry Maguire leaves for Manchester United or Manchester City, Sky Sports News understands.

Maguire has told his team-mates and Leicester bosses that he wants to leave, but still has four years remaining on his current contract, and the Foxes are holding out for a new world-record fee for a defender before letting him go.

Manchester United have made a £70m bid for the England international, and City have indicated they would match United's fee, but neither offer has tempted Leicester so far.

0:26 Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol believes Manchester United are more determined than rivals Manchester City to sign Leicester and England's Harry Maguire Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol believes Manchester United are more determined than rivals Manchester City to sign Leicester and England's Harry Maguire

Leicester have looked at Burnley's James Tarkowski and Brighton's Lewis Dunk as possible replacements for Maguire.

However, Sky Sports News understands Brendan Rodgers does not believe that either player represents good value for money, with each likely to cost more than £40m in the current market.

Lewis Dunk has been looked at by Leicester

Rodgers will instead look to 22-year-old Filip Benkovic, after a successful season on loan at Celtic where he played 27 times for the Scottish champions, and Turkey international Caglar Soyuncu, who has impressed Rodgers in training.

