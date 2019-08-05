Harry Maguire: Manchester United pay Leicester world-record fee for a defender

Harry Maguire has joined Manchester United

Manchester United have paid a world-record fee for a defender to sign Harry Maguire from Leicester.

Maguire moves to United on a six-year deal with an option for a seventh year, for a fee understood to be £80m.

England centre-back Maguire has been Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's prime transfer target to reinforce United's defence this summer.

Sky Sports News reported on Friday that Manchester United had agreed a fee with Leicester for Maguire that surpassed the previous world-record deal for a defender, set when Liverpool paid Southampton £75m for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Maguire was in Manchester over the weekend to complete the final details of his transfer and meet with Solskjaer and his new team-mates at the club's Carrington training ground on Sunday.

The 26-year-old is expected to be formally unveiled as a Manchester United player later on Monday and could make his debut for his new club when Chelsea visit Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

