Real Madrid's Paul Pogba bid is 'ridiculous', says Transfer Show panel

Real Madrid's transfer bid for Manchester United's Paul Pogba is "ridiculous", according to The Transfer Show panel.

The Spanish club offered £27.6m plus James Rodriguez for the France international, way below United's £150m valuation of the player and was immediately rejected.

Sky Sports News' Kaveh Solhekol believes either Real Madrid simply cannot afford Pogba - or there is more to the bid than meets the eye.

"It was a ridiculous bid, I don't think Manchester United would have taken it seriously," Solhekol said. "It's something they would have laughed off.

"Maybe Real Madrid were just testing the water with it to see what Manchester United would do.

"But Manchester United have made it very clear he is not for sale and secondly if they were to sell him he would cost £150m.

"Offering James Rodriguez and €30m tells you that Real Madrid cannot afford Paul Pogba.

"They've spent too much money already this summer, around £250m, and the only way they could afford him is if they sell Gareth Bale."

Could this be the start of a Paul Pogba transfer saga?

With the Spanish transfer window closing on September 2, 25 days after it closes in the UK, a proposed Pogba transfer saga could still continue after Thursday's Premier League deadline.

"Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says there is no doubt Paul Pogba will be starting the season at Manchester United and he is central to the club's plans," Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth said.

"United can say he's staying but Real Madrid might push and push and it might fully turn Paul Pogba's head.

"The fear is once the window closes here then Manchester United are exposed to bids from foreign clubs - which could happen.

"Is this the start of a Paul Pogba transfer saga this summer - potentially.

"With all that in mind, it will be very interesting if Manchester United go in for a midfielder in the next few days - if they do, is it to play alongside Paul Pogba or in anticipation of Paul Pogba potentially leaving Old Trafford?"

