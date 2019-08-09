Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says no quick fix to Manchester United doubts

1:37 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well aware of the problems Manchester United have on and off the pitch, and has asked fans for a bit of patience Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is well aware of the problems Manchester United have on and off the pitch, and has asked fans for a bit of patience

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to let the football do the talking and “clear doubts” that may exist about Manchester United’s prospects this season.

United go into the new campaign having failed to replace striker Romelu Lukaku, following his Deadline Day switch to Inter Milan, and lost Ander Herrera just six months after fellow central midfielder Marouane Fellaini was sold.

The arrivals of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have added strength in depth to the defence and the wings, but United could yet lose Paul Pogba in the European transfer window amid continued interest from Real Madrid.

Solskjaer insists United got a "good deal" for Lukaku and is happy to put faith in the likes of Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Mason Greenwood.

Asked if there was a cloud hanging over the club, Solskjaer said: "Of course we want to put that right. The way we can clear doubts is by playing football, showing the team want to be and the style of football we want to play.

"When our fans see that intention they have always been supporting the team.

"Within the team and the club we are feeling very confident and we don't feel that negativity."

After taking negotiations over Lukaku's departure deep into the window, United eventually agreed a £73m deal with Inter Milan.

Solskjaer believes it was the right time to let Romelu Lukaku leave United

"It was time for Rom to go." Solskjaer added. "We got a good deal and he is happy so both parties ended that deal as it should be.

"Rom was injured for a while in pre-season and he didn't participate. I just hope that he gets a good start at Inter Milan."

Lukaku leaves Old Trafford having scored 42 goals in 96 matches, but his former boss is confident the remaining players at United can fill the goalscoring void left by the Belgian.

"Towards the end of last season we didn't score a lot of goals. Mason Greenwood's pathway would have been more difficult with another striker there.

"I believe that Mason is going to be playing and involved a lot and when he is, he will score goals."

