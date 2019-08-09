Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United had more money to spend in transfer window

1:37 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says money is available to only bring in the right players Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says money is available to only bring in the right players

Manchester United were in a position to make more signings in the transfer window, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The club added just three new players this summer, with Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James joining for a total of £145m.

The Deadline Day departure of striker Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan brought in £73m, but United were unable to find a replacement, despite interest in Juventus' Mario Mandzukic.

Asked if they had the resources to further add to their squad, Solskjaer said: "There is money available when there are the right players available.

"It is not about a quick fix, it is about a longer rebuild. It is not time to change that attitude when you haven't got the correct answers from the players you wanted.

"When the transfer window closed there was a feeling of relief. I am delighted with the three that we have signed."

Solskjaer was also asked to address the concern among some United fans about the lack of spending and was eager to express trust in the players he has available.

United showed an interest in Juventus' Mario Mandzukic

"Of course there is always going to be fans out there wanting to sign players," he said. "That is not the feeling inside the club and not the feeling of the fans that I have met.

"The players that are here now have been shown that trust and we believe in them."

With the European transfer deadline open until September 2, there are still opportunities for United players to leave this summer, with speculation around the futures of Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.

Solskjaer insists Pogba's attitude remains "great" and is confident that Sanchez will still be at Old Trafford this season.

"I do expect [Sanchez] to stay yes. There is a striker there that I think is going to be able to score some goals.

"Alexis has come in and trained well. He is four or five weeks behind the boys and he has not played apart from the game behind closed doors. I think he will see this as his opportunity to make a mark."

