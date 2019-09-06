Chris Smalling eyes long-term future in Italy following Roma loan move from Man Utd

0:48 Chris Smalling says he has always had a desire to play for a club with 'big aspirations' like Roma Chris Smalling says he has always had a desire to play for a club with 'big aspirations' like Roma

Chris Smalling says he can see his long-term future in Italy if his season-long loan move from Manchester United to Roma is successful.

Smalling has joined the Serie A club until June 2020 after falling out of favour at Old Trafford following the £80m arrival of Harry Maguire.

The defender was officially presented as a Roma player at a press conference on Friday morning and suggested he could look to make the move permanent.

Smalling fell out of favour at Old Trafford under United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"This is an opportunity that came to me that I was very interested in, and I was very eager to come," he said.

"It happened very quickly and now I focus on the next game, getting up to speed with training in terms of the manager's methods and then hopefully have a very good season.

"To be able to have the chance at a big club, and then if it prolongs and the club is happy then I can definitely see a longer-term future in Italy."

'I've always had a desire to play abroad'

Smalling made 323 appearances for United since joining from Fulham nine years ago and during that time won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

Smalling has played 323 times and scored 18 goals in all competitions for United

He is the latest of a number of England internationals to move to Italy in recent years and admits he has always wanted to play abroad.

"I've always had a desire deep down to experience this and have an opportunity to come to a big club who has got big aspirations," he added.

"I don't want to live my life with regrets and to be able to experience this and build on this journey, it's something I'm really looking forward to.

"I'd heard many great things about Italy and Rome itself and is an experience that I'll definitely savour."

Smalling was an unused substitute for Roma as they drew 1-1 with Lazio on Sunday.