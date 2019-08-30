Chris Smalling: Roma sign Manchester United defender on loan

Chris Smalling will spend the remainder of the season at Roma

Chris Smalling has joined Roma on a season-long loan from Manchester United.

The England defender moves to the Serie A club until June 30, 2020.

Roma have paid a loan fee of £2.71m for the services of Smalling for the next 10 months.

Smalling, who will wear the number six shirt, said: "This is the perfect opportunity for me. The chance to experience a new league, with a big team that has got big aspirations is exactly what I needed.

"Hopefully I can hit the ground running. I'm looking forward to joining up with my teammates."

Smalling has made 323 appearances for United since joining the club from Fulham nine years ago.

Smalling has made over 300 appearances in nine seasons with United

He has won the Premier League twice, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

"We are pleased to bring a player like Chris, who has so much experience, to Roma," said Roma sporting director Gianluca Petrachi.

"We are convinced he will help the growth of this squad and all the lads he plays alongside."

Smalling is the latest of a number of England internationals to move to Italy in recent years.

Ashley Cole played at Roma for 18 months after signing in 2014, Michah Richards made a loan move to Fiorentina in the same year, Nathaniel Chalobah spent a season on loan at Napoli in 2015, Joe Hart moved to Torino for a year in 2016 and Eniola Aluko left Chelsea for Juventus in 2018.