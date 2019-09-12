Patrice Evra: Former Manchester United defender returns to complete coaching badges

Patrice Evra played for Nice, Monaco, Man Utd, Juventus, Marseille, West Ham and the France national side in a 20-year long career

Patrice Evra has returned to Manchester United to complete his coaching badges, Sky Sports News understands.

The former France international, who retired from football in July, comes back to the club for whom he played 379 times for in all competitions from 2006-2014.

The 38-year-old posted on his Instagram account: "I can't Describe how I feel right now !!! Just wearing that training coach kit made me one of the most happy men."

"Thank you @manchesterunited for helping me to complete my coach badges!!! Day one done."

After calling time on his 20-year long playing career earlier this summer, Evra said he intends to take a year off before getting into a full-time coaching role.

The former defender started training for his UEFA B License in 2013 and intends to complete it and move on to training for his UEFA A License qualification.

🏆@Evra's career 🏆



1⃣0⃣ major trophies with @ManUtd, including 5⃣ @premierleague titles and 2⃣0⃣0⃣8⃣ @ChampionsLeague



2⃣ successive Serie A and Coppa Italia doubles with @juventusfcen



3⃣ times named in PFA PL Team of Season



8⃣1⃣🧢 for 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/ZgZvWcQLAs — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) July 29, 2019

Evra returns to United after revealing in the summer that "broken promises" over his contract led to his departure from Old Trafford in 2014.