Jadon Sancho's agent met with Manchester United, says Borussia Dortmund director

Jadon Sancho moved from the Etihad Stadium to Signal Iduna Park in 2017

Jadon Sancho's agent met Manchester United officials during the summer transfer window, according to Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc.

Sancho, 19, has been linked with United as well as a host of European clubs following two successful seasons at Dortmund, in which he has scored 17 goals and made 27 assists in 60 appearances.

In August, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke revealed he turned down an approach for the England international from a "super club" earlier this year.

Sancho now has eight caps for England after making his Three Lions debut against Croatia in October 2018

"A hot topic right now is Sancho and Manchester United," Zorc said in the Amazon Prime documentary 'Inside Borussia Dortmund' which reviews the 2018/19 season.

0:29 Jadon Sancho paid tribute to his late grandmother after he scored his first two England goals in their European Qualifier against Kosovo Jadon Sancho paid tribute to his late grandmother after he scored his first two England goals in their European Qualifier against Kosovo

"Both his discussions with the club and mine with the agent, a meeting did take place. Manchester United invited the agent.

"According to what I know, the agent told the club that no matter how much money they offer, we won't let him go this summer.

0:36 Gareth Southgate praised the 'outstanding' attacking play of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane in England's European Qualifiers win against Kosovo Gareth Southgate praised the 'outstanding' attacking play of Raheem Sterling, Jadon Sancho and Harry Kane in England's European Qualifiers win against Kosovo

"The player also has no intention of taking that step this summer [2019]."

The teenager, who scored two goals in two first-half minutes for England during their 5-3 victory over Kosovo, agreed a contract extension last year at the Westfalenstadion, until 2022.

Sancho arrived at the North Rhine-Westphalia club in 2017 in a £7m move from Manchester City.

4:56 Highlights of England's European Qualifying Group A match against Kosovo Highlights of England's European Qualifying Group A match against Kosovo

The former City youngster has three goals in five appearances for Dortmund so far this term in all competitions.

He is currently joint-top of the 2019/20 Bundesliga assists chart.