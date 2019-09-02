Jadon Sancho says playing in Germany has protected him against England pressure

Jadon Sancho says his move to Germany has protected him against the pressure put on young English talent in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has established himself as one of the most exciting attacking talents in the world since taking the bold decision to leave Manchester City for Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in 2017.

Sancho has flourished at Dortmund and naturally been subject to widespread speculation about his future and involvement with the national team.

"I don't really try to take notice of all the media," Sancho told Sky Sports News. "I just try to stay focused on my game.

"Obviously being in Germany has taken off the pressure of the media and I think that's really helping me a lot and keeping me focused."

Jadon Sancho lifts the German Super Cup earlier this season

Sancho is determined to help Dortmund lift the Bundesliga crown this term, but admits he remains open to a future move to Spain or back to England.

"I can't tell the future but I wouldn't mind," he said. "La Liga I wouldn't mind also, but we don't know yet."

Sancho certainly has the ability to light up the best leagues in the world. Last month he became the youngest player to score 15 goals in the German top flight, and joins up with England having scored two and provided three more this season.

"I am just happy that I'm playing and that's the main thing," Sancho said. "I'm just helping my team and learning every day when I'm on the pitch.

"It's a great start. I am just happy to have two goals and three assists. Hopefully I'll just carry on."

The attacker already has six caps under his belt for the England senior team and is reaping the benefit of his coaches' belief in young talent.

"We've always had a lot of talent but getting game time is really important, getting game time and getting comfortable to the league and to the pressure," Sancho said.

"It really helps you if you play week in, week out because you adapt to how you play. I feel that the coaches are believing in English players a lot more.

"My move to Germany has given the option to managers, to see that there is talent there and that they can give opportunities.

"There are a lot of good players coming up and hopefully we'll win major things with England. I just hope everyone gets their opportunity."

Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling are the most-capped players with 51 apiece and the latter, still only 24, has been a big help to Sancho.

Sancho says Raheem Sterling has been a mentor figure during his time with England

"Obviously him being from London and me being from London, it's a nice feeling to play alongside him when I'm here," he said of Sterling.

"He gives me a lot of advice and I'm really grateful. Obviously he came into England at a young age as well, so he just told me his experience in the past and just told me 'don't fear anyone and be yourself'."