Wolves captain Conor Coady focused despite England snub

Conor Coady, 26, previously featured for England at youth level in the U17-U20 age groups

Wolves captain Conor Coady insists he will remain focused despite another England snub, with the defender overlooked by Gareth Southgate for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Bulgaria and Kosovo.

Coady led Wolves to seventh place in the Premier League last season and to an FA Cup semi-final.

He still carries hope of international recognition, but is not bitter at his latest absence.

"It is the pinnacle of any Englishman's career, it really is," he said.

"It is something where I will keep working hard and if I'm helping this club, that's all I care about. The England manager will pick whatever he picks. I don't look at it as if I am looking to be in there.

"They have picked some fantastic players who are playing in the Premier League. It is no problem. I love playing for Wolves and this football club.

"It doesn't bother me whether it comes or not, it really doesn't. I enjoy playing for this team as much as I possibly can and helping this club move forward."

The 26-year-old will at least take a break after Sunday's trip to Everton - Wolves' 10th game of an already hectic season.

They won all six Europa League qualifiers to reach the group stage where they will play Besiktas, Braga and Slovan Bratislava.

But Coady is looking forward to time off and will watch England's games at Wembley.

He said: "I love watching the England games, I think it is brilliant to watch.

"We will see how they get on. But I will look forward to the break - we have played nine games now and it will be 10 by the time we are finished.

"I think the rest of the Premier League will have played four or something daft. I will rest up next week and then we are ready to go against Chelsea again.

"But the kids will no doubt have me running around back home."

Wolves are unbeaten so far this season ahead of their trip to Goodison Park, despite questions over their small squad being able to handle the packed schedule.

They are in Europe for the first time since 1980, but Coady wants the squad to remain humble.

He added: "Remembering where we have come from is massive because four seasons ago we came 15th in the Championship.

"The things the club have done is huge and everyone in that changing room and around the ground can be incredibly proud of what's happened.

"We have had an enjoyable week and will make sure we go to Everton ready to go."