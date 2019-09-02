Chris Powell to work with England team as part of FA's BAME programme

Chris Powell becomes part of Gareth Southgate's backroom staff

Former England full-back Chris Powell has been appointed to work under Gareth Southgate with the men's senior side.

The 49-year-old, who has managed Charlton, Huddersfield and Southend, will be part of the England backroom staff until Euro 2020.

The appointment is part of the Elite Coach Placement Programme, which is run by the FA and PFA with the aim of challenging the under-representation of BAME coaches.

Michael Johnson led Guyana to the Gold Cup finals and will now work under Aidy Boothroyd with the U21s

The scheme also sees Michael Johnson, who coached Guyana to the finals of the Gold Cup for the first time in their history last season, join the U21s.

Jason Euell, the former Wimbledon and Charlton player, will work with the U20s; Marcus Bignot will join the U18s; Omer Riza has been added to the U16 set up; and Matthew Thorpe links up with the U15s.

FA technical director Les Reed said: "We're pleased to be able to roll out the next phase of this scheme in partnership with the PFA.

"The PFA has helped us to recruit a talented group of coaches who will now bring their various experiences and skillsets to the England men's player pathway for the full season ahead."