Asian fan groups banding together for England

Asian supporters’ clubs from across the country are set to join forces and launch an England supporters’ group, Sky Sports News understands.

Sky Sports News has learned the topic has been discussed between senior figures at different Asian supporters groups that follow league clubs across the country.

There are over a dozen highly active Asian fan groups nationwide, many of which have been formed in the last decade, growing sharply in size and popularity over that time.

Members regularly attend their team's home and away games, adding diversity to the game by staging matchday events and hosting community initiatives throughout the year which are open to all.

It is understood there is a growing appetite among many of them to attend England men's and women's matches throughout the age groups on a more frequent basis.

It is thought the growth and success of England supporters' clubs like Three Lions Pride - aimed at LGBT fans and allies - has given impetus to their drive to set up something similar, with the objective of bringing together England fans from all backgrounds.

Talks are now at an advanced stage and are expected to step up ahead of next weekend's European Qualifier between England and Bulgaria at Wembley.

The latest instalment of our 'Tackling Racism' series on Sky Sports News can be seen on Monday September 2, hosted by Dharmesh Sheth and focusing on British Asians in football.