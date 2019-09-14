Harry Maguire did not play like he misses Leicester much, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Harry Maguire didn't look like he missed Leicester City much after his Manchester United defence earned a clean sheet against his former side at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford's early penalty gave United a much-needed 1-0 victory, with Maguire putting in an impressive performance alongside Victor Lindelof after his £80m move from Leicester in the summer made him the world's most expensive defender.

Many had tipped Leicester to pick up points at Old Trafford, and though United weren't at their full attacking potential, Solskjaer was delighted with the camaraderie his side showed as they head into a difficult and busy period.

Solskjaer told Sky Sports: "It didn't look like he missed them too much! He did really well, stuck his head in, and was so calm on the ball, which we needed in the second half.

He then said in his post-match press conference: "Maguire was outstanding today, Jamie Vardy was kept pretty quiet, and it's not often you can say that. Along with Lindelof, both played really well. The full-backs did a decent job as well.

"I thought they did excellent, read the game well. I've got loads of admiration for Vardy, he's my type of centre-forward, running in-behind and harassing, and you've got to be spot on with your decision-making. I think both of them proved their worth. There were a couple of races and Harry did well."

Flying high Maguire was involved in six aerial duels, more than any other United player, and won five of them

Asked about the jeers coming from the vocal travelling fans every time Maguire touched the ball, Solskjaer said: "I don't think that bothers him whatsoever. You've got to be that way, and that's when you play, when you coach, when you play, when you manage. We don't get too high when we win, and we don't get too in the dumps when you lose."

United are back into the top four of the Premier League, leapfrogging Leicester, after what had initially been an indifferent start to the campaign with five points from four games.

Though Solskjaer recognises United did not play superbly, he is delighted to have stood firm as Leicester pressed for lengthy periods in both halves.

"Let's not kid ourselves, we didn't play a great game," he told Sky Sports. "The first 25 mins were fantastic, but we gradually lost control. Then towards the end we were in control.

"Today was probably the first time this season, apart from spells against Chelsea, where we've had to defend as a team for longer periods, so the clean sheet is pleasing. The first 20 minutes was just fantastic to watch if you're a neutral.

"I thought we defended excellently. Of course we want to play better than this, have the ball and dominate, but sometimes you play against a team that gives you problems, and I think we rode the game out well."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer salutes the Old Trafford fans after the victory

Pundits' view: An important win

Watching on Soccer Saturday, Matt Le Tissier praised Harry Maguire's performance for Manchester United, and said Leicester lacked a bite, despite 58 per cent possession.

For all of their possession, keeping United penned in their own half, there wasn't that clear chance for Leicester.

It was an important win today, and not just because of the forthcoming fixtures, but because everyone gave Leicester a really big chance. It wasn't a comprehensive victory, but United ground it out. They showed a character to see out the result.

