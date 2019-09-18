Manchester United U23 defender Max Taylor returns to training after cancer treatment

Manchester United U23 defender Max Taylor has returned to training this week after responding well to cancer treatment.

The 19-year-old centre-back signed his first professional contract with United in 2018 after arriving in 2014, but started chemotherapy in February of this year.

After successfully undergoing treatment, Taylor joined the group for full training for the first time this week and will be involved intermittently as he continues his return to the full-time program.

He said: "I feel immensely proud and happy to be back on the pitch with my team-mates and friends.

"Without the invaluable support of my family, team-mates and of course the nurses and doctors, my return to training at this stage would not have been possible.

"I want to thank all of the club's medical and sports science staff I have worked with throughout my rehabilitation.

"The next step is to continue working hard in the gym and out on the grass to hopefully make my return on the pitch."

United begin their Europa League campaign against Kazakhstani champions Astana on Thursday at 8pm.