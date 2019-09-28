Keisuke Honda asks Manchester United for an offer over Twitter

Keisuke Honda played 18 A-League games for Melbourne Victory last season

Former Japan international Keisuke Honda has hinted at his desire to play for Manchester United by attempting to contact them on Twitter.

The midfielder, 33, scored eight goals in 24 games in all competitions for Melbourne Victory last term but is now a free agent after being released by the A-League club in July.

Honda tweeted on Friday: "Give me an offer. I don't need money but I need to play with great team and great team mate! @ManUtd."

Honda has played in Serie A, the Eredivisie and the Russian Premier League but is yet to feature for a Premier League club during his career to date.

He retired from the Japan national team in 2018 following their exit from the round of 16 at the World Cup in Russia, where he became the highest scoring Asian player in World Cup history.

The attacking-midfielder was not linked to United during the summer, but following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could look to bolster his back-up options in attacking positions in the January transfer window.

Manchester United host Arsenal on Monday with Paul Pogba, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial all doubts for the clash at Old Trafford.

