Premier League match previews: Team news, key stats and predictions

1:45 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night. A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night.

Team news, key stats and predictions as the Premier League returns, with three games live on Sky Sports this weekend.

1:45 A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night. A look at some of the key stats surrounding this weekend's Premier League action, which includes Manchester City's trip to Everton and Manchester Utd hosting Arsenal on Monday night.

David McGoldrick is a major doubt for Sheffield United. The Republic of Ireland international has missed the last two matches with a muscle injury - sustained after doing extra shooting practice - while fellow striker Billy Sharp is suspended but Lys Mousset is pushing for a start after scoring in last week's win over Everton.

Liverpool have Sadio Mane (dead leg) and Divock Origi (ankle) fit and available, with Jurgen Klopp set to revert to a more familiar line-up after making Carabao Cup changes in midweek. Xherdan Shaqiri is still out with a calf injury and while goalkeeper Alisson Becker is set to return to training this weekend, the game at Bramall Lane will come too soon.

Stat of the match: Liverpool have won their last 12 Premier League matches against newly-promoted sides, scoring 35 times and conceding only four goals in that run; the last team to have a longer winning run against newly-promoted teams was Spurs (16 wins between 2015 and 2018).

0:57 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says there will be no shirt-swapping when his side face Liverpool Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says there will be no shirt-swapping when his side face Liverpool

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-3 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa will still be without Henri Lansbury (ankle), James Chester (hamstring), and Jonathan Kodjia at the weekend.

Smith revealed forward Kodjia, who fractured cheekbone when accidentally clashing with team-mate Marvelous Nakamba during training earlier this month, had a mask fitted on Wednesday and could return to contention next weekend.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton will face his former side for the first time since his summer to Villa Park, with Sean Dyche and James Tarkowski both looking forward to a reunion.

Burnley team news TBC

Stat of the match: All 12 Premier League goals in games between Aston Villa and Burnley have been scored by British players - it is the only fixture to have been played this century to see as many as 12 goals exclusively by British players.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Bournemouth have been boosted by the return to fitness of Simon Francis, Lloyd Kelly and Arnaut Danjuma. Francis (knee), defender Lloyd Kelly (ankle) and Danjuma (foot) all played in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Burton.

Cherries boss Eddie Howe reported no fresh injury concerns, with Charlie Daniels (knee), Dan Gosling (hip), Adam Smith (hamstring), David Brooks (ankle) and Junior Stanislas (knee) all continuing their own recovery.

0:40 Eddie Howe defended the Bournemouth side that were shocked by Burton in the League Cup Eddie Howe defended the Bournemouth side that were shocked by Burton in the League Cup

Manuel Lanzini returns to the West Ham squad for the trip to the Vitality Stadium. There were fears the midfielder could be out for a month with the foot injury he suffered on international duty with Argentina but he returned to training earlier this week. Michail Antonio remains unavailable but Manuel Pellegrini has no other fitness concerns.

Manuel Lanzini returns to the West Ham squad for the trip to the Vitality Stadium. There were fears the midfielder could be out for a month with the foot injury he suffered on international duty with Argentina but he returned to training earlier this week. Michail Antonio remains unavailable but Manuel Pellegrini has no other fitness concerns.

Stat of the match: Of the 30 goals scored in Premier League games between Bournemouth and West Ham, 22 have been scored in the second half, including 10 of the last 11.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Reece James are in contention for Chelsea after impressing in midweek. Hudson-Odoi marked his return from injury with a goal in the 7-1 drubbing of Grimsby, while defender Reece James was on target on his Blues debut. Frank Lampard expects Olivier Giroud and Andreas Christensen to be fit after illness and injury respectively but Antonio Rudiger, Emerson Palmieri and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain sidelined.

Brighton will be without centre-back Shane Duffy after the Republic of Ireland international suffered a calf problem in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat against Aston Villa.

Glenn Murray (ankle) should be available having returned to training, while Alireza Jahanbakhsh could come into contention again following an injury picked up during the international break.

Leandro Trossard (groin) continues his recovery, along with Solly March (thigh) and Bernardo. Jose Izquierdo (knee) and Ezequiel Schelotto (knee) also remain sidelined.

Stat of the match: A defeat here for Brighton against Chelsea would set a record since the Football League began in 1888 for most games against an opponent while losing each game (currently eight defeats) - Bournemouth also lost all eight of their games against Wimbledon between 1977 and 1984.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 3/1 (11/1 with Sky Bet)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson could have Connor Wickham back in the squad. The forward has not played since the Carabao Cup second-round penalty shootout defeat to Colchester on August 27 because of an ankle problem, but returned to first-team training this week.

James Tomkins will also hope to feature against Norwich after playing an hour for the U23s on Monday against QPR on his return from a groin injury suffered in April.

1:15 Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says there is no magic solution to improving Christian Benteke's goal-scoring record Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says there is no magic solution to improving Christian Benteke's goal-scoring record

Norwich goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to be out with a back problem, but defender Max Aarons will travel with the squad after recovering from an ankle injury.

Goalkeeper Ralf Fahrmann (groin) will also be monitored, so Northern Ireland international Michael McGovern is on standby. Alex Tettey picked up a minor groin problem in the defeat at Burnley, so is not involved.

Mario Vrancic (calf), Tom Trybull (ankle), Onel Hernandez (knee), Christoph Zimmermann (foot) and Timm Klose (knee) all continue their rehabilitation.

Stat of the match: Teemu Pukki has been involved in 89 per cent of Norwich's nine Premier League goals this season (6 goals, 2 assists) and has also taken 36 per cent of their 59 shots (21) - both are league-high ratios so far this season.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino will recall his big guns for the clash against Southampton. Pochettino made 10 changes as his side were embarrassingly dumped out of the Carabao Cup at League Two Colchester on Tuesday.

Giovani Lo Celso (hip) and Ryan Sessegnon (hamstring) remain injured but there are no fresh selection issues.

Moussa Djenepo will still be missing for Southampton. Djenepo has been sidelined with a muscle injury in his leg and will not be fit for the trip to London.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is a doubt with a muscle problem he sustained midweek at Portsmouth, but will be assessed.

Stat of the match: Tottenham have lost 10 of their 24 Premier League games so far in 2019, their most in a single calendar year in the competition since 2014 (12/38). Of ever-present sides over the two seasons, only Brighton (13), Watford (12) and Bournemouth (11) have lost more Premier League games this year than Spurs.

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Moroccan defender Romain Saiss is back in contention for Wolves after missing the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Reading through suspension.

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores could be ready to hand Danny Welbeck a first Premier League start of the season after the striker's return to fitness.

1:47 Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he is expecting a tough game against Watford, as the two winless teams in the Premier League go head to head Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says he is expecting a tough game against Watford, as the two winless teams in the Premier League go head to head

Defender Craig Cathcart has given the squad a boost by his return to training following a thigh problem suffered while away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Club captain Troy Deeney, meanwhile, continues to recover from surgery on his knee in August.

Stat of the match: Watford have conceded at least once in each of their last 18 Premier League games - only between September 1999 and March 2000 have they had a longer run without a clean sheet in the top-flight (20 games).

How to watch: Follow the action with our dedicated live blog. Highlights of the game will be published from 5.15pm on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Everton are still without Andre Gomes and Jean-Philippe Gbamin for the visit of Manchester City, but the former is closing in on a first-team return as he builds up his fitness. Djibril Sidibe may be pushing for a first Premier League start after building up his match fitness in their Carabao Cup win over Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

Manchester City have no new injury concerns but Pep Guardiola will have to decide who he partners with Nicolas Otamendi in defence, with John Stones and Aymeric Laporte still absent with injury.

Stat of the match: Under Marco Silva, Everton have been able to recoup just four points from the 21 Premier League matches that they have gone behind in (W0 D4 L17) - no team to have played in the Premier League in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 have won fewer from losing positions.

How to watch: Everton vs Man City is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; Kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-3 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

James Maddison is facing a race against time to be ready for Leicester after picking up a knock in their win over Tottenham last weekend, in which he scored a late winner.

Sean Longstaff should be fit enough to return for Newcastle after missing out on their last two games, while DeAndre Yedlin is back in contention for the first time this season. But Jonjo Shelvey, who is suffering from a hamstring injury, will miss out for the next two weeks.

1:23 Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is waiting to see what happens with Peter Kenyon's latest takeover attempt of the club Newcastle manager Steve Bruce says he is waiting to see what happens with Peter Kenyon's latest takeover attempt of the club

Stat of the match: Newcastle have scored just four goals in their six Premier League games this season, as many as they netted in their last match under Rafael Benitez. All four goals have been scored by different players.

How to watch: Leicester vs Newcastle is live on Super Sunday from 4pm; Kick-off 4.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 2-0 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is a doubt with a swollen ankle suffered in the Carabao Cup shootout win over Rochdale in midweek. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also has worries over the availability of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford, who are struggling with thigh and groin complaints respectively. That could open the door for teenager Mason Greenwood, who scored the winner in the Europa League win over Astana last week and broke the deadlock against Rochdale.

Alexandre Lacazette edges closer to an Arsenal return but will not be fit again until October, while Konstantinos Mavropranos is injury-free after completing 90 minutes for the club's U23s last week.

Stat of the match: Manchester United have lost three of their last six Premier League home games (W2 D1), as many as they had in their previous 52 at Old Trafford (W32 D17 L3).

How to watch: Man Utd vs Arsenal is live on Monday Night Football from 7pm; Kick-off 8pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Charlie Nicholas' prediction: 1-2 (10/1 with Sky Bet)