Paul Pogba out of Manchester United's trip to AZ Alkmaar in Europa League

Paul Pogba has not been included in Manchester United's squad for their trip to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League due to a recurring foot problem.

Pogba played 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Arsenal on Monday but following a specialist's opinion, the France international requires a period of further rest and conservative treatment for the foot injury he sustained during the game against Southampton in August.

Anthony Martial and Phil Jones will also sit out the trip with injury, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw haven't travelled.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also absent from the squad as he continues to recover from tonsillitis

Wan-Bissaka missed the clash with the Gunners due to tonsillitis, while Shaw has been absent since picking up a hamstring injury during the 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Diogo Dalot and Angel Gomes have been included, while left-back Brandon Williams could follow up last Wednesday's senior debut with a first European appearance for United.

1:36 Roy Keane was full of praise for 'classy' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Monday Night Football and believes the Manchester United boss needs time, support and patience Roy Keane was full of praise for 'classy' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Monday Night Football and believes the Manchester United boss needs time, support and patience

The squad - which contains 10 academy graduates - flew out of Manchester Airport on Wednesday morning ahead of the game on Thursday night.

Travelling squad: David de Gea, Sergio Romero, Lee Grant; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Axel Tuanzebe, Marcos Rojo, Brandon Williams; Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic, Fred, James Garner, Andreas Pereira, Juan Mata, Jesse Lingard, Angel Gomes, Daniel James; Tahith Chong, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood