Manchester United still reeling from Sir Alex Ferguson departure, says Matthew Upson

Former Premier League defender Matthew Upson says Manchester United are still reeling from the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

It's been six years since the long-serving United manager departed the club and, since then, they have had four permanent managers.

And Upson says that the club still haven't recovered from Ferguson's retirement.

"The club is reeling from the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, who ran things a certain way and had a level of success that's unparalleled," he told Sky Sports.

"Whatever's coming after that, if it's going to be better than what he did, it going to have to be pretty exceptional.

"The expectation at that point is that it's always going to take a dip. How big a dip will depend on the right recruitment of manager and players after Sir Alex left.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a win percentage of 50% since returning to United

"They're the question marks that have to be answered. Has it been the right structure? If you were to arrive at a conclusion now, you'd probably have to say no."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has followed David Moyes, Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho in the United hotseat and, after a good start to his tenure, has struggled this season.

The club currently sit 10th in the Premier League table, winning just two of their games at home this campaign.

Upson believes that the lack of fear teams have when going to Old Trafford is one of the reasons why the club has failed to live up to expectations over the last few years.

He said: "Going to Old Trafford, at the moment, is one of the easiest times you're going to have been there.

"If I think back to maybe 20 years ago, going there to Old Trafford with Arsenal was a major occasion.

"You knew you had to be right on your game if you were going to walk away with a point. The last twenty minutes at Old Trafford were unbelievably intense.

"The noise and the intensity would ratchet up and, all of a sudden, the stadium would almost suck the goals into the net, the ball would be flying into the box and there'd be so much pressure.

"You don't quite see that around the team at the moment. It's a process and it's up to Solksjaer to try and build that again."