Manchester United send Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic to Dubai to step up rehab

Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw are expected back at United this weekend

Manchester United are sending Luke Shaw and Nemanja Matic to Dubai as they look to step up their rehab from recent injuries.

The pair's warm-weather training programme follows a similar one undertaken by Paul Pogba, who spent much of the recent international break in Dubai working on his fitness.

Shaw has made just three appearances so far this season and has not been seen in a United shirt since the August 24 defeat at home to Crystal Palace due to a hamstring injury.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's draw against Liverpool in the Premier League

Midfielder Matic last played in the Europa League game against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands and has missed the last two games.

United's next fixture is away to Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday before they travel to Norwich in the Premier League on Sunday.