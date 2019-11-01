Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals Manchester United mood shift

0:38 'Selfless, humble' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the mood inside Manchester United has shifted 'Selfless, humble' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the mood inside Manchester United has shifted

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insists the mood has shifted inside Manchester United and the "infectious" Anthony Martial is just one of those much "happier".

Three away wins on the bounce following a morale-boosting home draw with Premier League leaders Liverpool have lifted the gloom around Solskjaer's side, who could end the weekend in the top six by beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

It follows United's worst start to a season in 30 years after the first seven league games of the season.

1:54 Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United

"The camaraderie, the attitude of the boys, the selflessness, the humility - we are getting closer to what we want to see every day," said Solskjaer.

"The culture, the performance in training, the way we prepare for games, especially now this is the fourth game in 11 days, away from home, they've been disciplined.

"The group is more ready for tougher times and better times that we have ahead. It's a miles better group that we have now."

Ole: 'Mature' Martial wants goals

Four goals in four from Marcus Rashford have seen the England international grab headlines, with his spectacular game-winning free-kick against Chelsea likened to Cristiano Ronaldo's infamous strike against Portsmouth in 2008.

But Solskjaer believes the 22-year-old has "flourished" due to the role of Anthony Martial, who has moved into a No 9 position since returning from injury.

He's such an infectious boy - his smile and his sense of humour. That rubs off on everyone. Solskjaer on Anthony Martial

"Anthony looks happier," said Solskjaer. "He's such an infectious boy - his smile and his sense of humour. That rubs off on everyone. It's great to see."

Martial's future at Old Trafford had looked uncertain when he rejected a contract offer in October last year following a summer transfer window in which former manager Jose Mourinho had been willing to sell the forward.

But the 24-year-old is "maturing", according to Solskjaer, who was impressed with Martial's admission in an interview this week that he must be "obsessed with scoring goals" to continue as the focal point of United's attack.

"He is looking more and more like a player that wants to score goals and not just showing his tricks," said Solskjaer.

"He's a player who has matured a lot, his behaviour on the training ground as well. I believe we're going to see the best of him in the next few years."