Man United games at Bournemouth very competitive, says Eddie Howe

Eddie Howe says Manchester United's games at Bournemouth have been "very competitive" as he plots another Premier League scalp on Saturday.

The sides are level on 13 points after 10 Premier League games, but United are two spots above the Cherries in seventh with a superior goal difference.

Bournemouth pulled off a famous 2-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in their first Premier League season in 2015 - and last term United needed a 92nd-minute Marcus Rashford winner to leave the south coast with all three points - but United have lost just one of their eight top-flight meetings.

Bournemouth stunned Manchester United in their debut top-flight season

Nevertheless, Howe insisted that the games at the Vitality have been very close, and admitted that the Cherries need to produce a strong start and have their crowd "pumping" if they are to beat Ole Gunnar Solsjkaer's men.

It will be a tough task though; United are targeting their fourth straight win across all competitions while Bournemouth have not recorded victory in five, failing to score in their last three matches after two straight 0-0 draws.

"I think the home games here, we have tried to be very competitive against them," Howe said of United. "Last year was a really tight game. It swung their way in the last few seconds but we gave them a good match.

"The game we won here in our first Primer League season, that was a historic moment for us. That gave us real confidence in a time when we needed it.

"We've had some tough games at Old Trafford, some difficult moments, but here [at home] we've been pretty good against them.

"We need a good start, we need the crowd absolutely with us and we really want this ground pumping tomorrow."

United appear to have turned a corner after a poor start to the season; their 2-1 away victory at Chelsea in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday followed a 3-1 Premier League success over Norwich leaving them three points off fifth.

Howe has been studying United's recent performances ahead of Saturday's match and believes that the side have improved dramatically, singling out boss Solsjkaer for praise.

"Certainly looking at their last few games, which I have in great detail, I think they have played very well," Howe added. "The game against Chelsea was a very strong performance.

"They'll be pleased with their attacking play and defensive structures. Then looking back at Norwich; playing them away is a tough game and I thought they were very professional, did the job and got a really good win.

"There's positive signs for them. They've got quality players, a very good manager who has given them real stability. He's working to the future to build a new Manchester United."

"I imagine it is [hard to work under that level of pressure]. I think he's handled himself really well and done an excellent job to this point.

"To be honest, I don't think too much about them. I need to make sure my team is well prepared for this game."

