Charlie Nicholas' Premier League predictions

Charlie Nicholas returns with his latest round of Premier League predictions

With another weekend of Premier League fixtures on the horizon, Charlie Nicholas makes his predictions, including Crystal Palace vs Leicester and Everton vs Tottenham.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United's win over Norwich in the Premier League

Bournemouth have always been strong and plausible at home and they have players like Callum Wilson and Josh King who are always a handful. There is a lovely question mark at the front and the back with Manchester United. They have a bit more potency with Anthony Martial leading the line.

It was a fabulous result for United at Norwich. Bournemouth can upset teams so you never know with them. Norwich are not Bournemouth, who are much more consistent at home. It is a dangerous game again and I do not see Man Utd winning this. The manager and the players cannot explain Man Utd. Bournemouth will play an attack-minded game and play some good football. Sit back and enjoy this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

1:54 Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Chelsea and Manchester United

Will Granit Xhaka start, or will he leave the building before the final whistle? He is done in my opinion. The anger that has come out from the Arsenal fans has been there for a long time. They are not asking for Unai Emery's head, but when is he going to get the balance of the team right? He cannot solve the major defensive issues, as that is the reality staring everyone in the face.

2:59 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Arsenal's draw with Crystal Palace in the Premier League

I am a massive fan of playing Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe, with Dani Ceballos just behind, so they should see Wolves off. These players must start to take the tension off the defenders and produce. I think they will do, while Wolves are still unpredictable in what they want to do and where they are.

Wolves should have won this game last year when they came to the Emirates. If Wolves have a go, they could win this game easily, like 2-0 or 3-0. The crowd are going to be on Arsenal's case, but they will get over the line in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

0:40 Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka was in a playful mood as the team trained on Thursday, a day after losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup at Liverpool Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka was in a playful mood as the team trained on Thursday, a day after losing on penalties in the Carabao Cup at Liverpool

Super 6: Arsenal to edge Wolves?

A hefty 35 per cent of Super 6 players are predicting a 2-1 Arsenal win in Saturday's round. Will you back Arsenal to get back on track with £250k to be won? Play for free.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Tottenham in the Premier League

It is a cracking Saturday full of entertaining games. Liverpool have been getting over the line, which doesn't win you titles quite yet, but it does later down the line. There is something quite weird abut Aston Villa - they are good going forward, but their weakness lies at the back.

Liverpool have so many fantastic players, especially the front three. If one is off, it is no major disruption, but the midfield you can get at, hence why Jurgen Klopp changes it. When the full-backs are up and Liverpool play the high-press, they will win as nobody can get out. Villa do not like to be overly cautious or tactical - they want John McGinn and Jack Grealish on the ball, with the energy and drive to find the gaps that Liverpool will leave open.

4:44 Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Liverpool and Arsenal

It could be Trezeguet who could hurt Liverpool, especially in these wide areas. Everybody has seen with Trent Alexander-Arnold that he is unbelievable going forward but can leave gaps at the back, so how do you expose it? It is the wide areas where Liverpool can win and lose games, and this area could be damaging for Villa, who will try and play. This will suit Liverpool and they will pick them off.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Villains to play their part?

A mere 2 per cent of players are backing Aston Villa to inflict Liverpool's first Premier League loss of the campaign in Saturday's Super 6 round. Will you go against the grain with £250k up for grabs? Play for free.

0:49 Here's a look a the problems Liverpool could face in the coming months with their fixtures piling up over Christmas and the New Year Here's a look a the problems Liverpool could face in the coming months with their fixtures piling up over Christmas and the New Year

It was another home win for Brighton against Everton, but were they lucky? No. What kind of coach is Graham Potter in comparison to Chris Hughton? Hughton was cautious and organised. Potter is more in line with adapting and seeing how a certain situation is unfolding. I like the way they attack with an edge, and Brighton have seen off Everton and Tottenham in successive home games.

Norwich have never recovered since their win over Man City. They drew 0-0 with Bournemouth, which we were all bewildered at, but Daniel Farke has confused himself with what kind of style they want to play with. It will be another defeat for them in this one.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (25/1 with Sky Bet)

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Brighton's win over Everton in the Premier League

Super 6: Seagulls or Canaries to fly high?

After impressive home wins against Everton and Tottenham, 70 per cent of Super 6 players are hoping Brighton will make it three on the bounce at the Amex. What will you predict with £250k on the line? Play for free.

What a wonder result for Southampton, only losing 3-1 through the week to - dare I say - ease the pain. Should Ralph Hasenhuttl be under pressure? No and don't think he is. It is one of the weekends where Southampton will wonder what to do. They will want to get over the line without being too embarrassed.

Will Pep Guardiola rest some players? There is an international break coming up so I don't think he will. The title could go down to goal difference so they will want to rattle in as many goals as possible. If Southampton want to counter-attack and sit in then so be it, City will welcome it. It is another hammering incoming.

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 5-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Freaky Friday to haunt Saints?

Nearly 400 people have backed Man City to beat Southampton 9-0 in Saturday's Super 6 round, following Leicester's record-breaking win last Friday. With £250k to be won, dare you go against the champions? Play for free.

What bones can you pick out of this? I thought Burnley would beat Chelsea, but Chris Wood was injured and Ashley Barnes missed a header at 1-0 but these things happen. Sheffield United beat Arsenal and drew with West Ham, so what can we expect?

2:49 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's draw against West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Sheffield United's draw against West Ham in the Premier League

Burnley and Sheffield United do not score many goals. They have two technicians at the helm in Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche, who want to defend but attack as well in differing ways and styles. I have always found that there is something about Burnley in these games and Dyche always seems to manipulate these situations, which is why Burnley have been in the Premier League for a sustained period.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 0-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: Blades to extend unbeaten run?

Sheffield United have not tasted defeat in three Premier League matches, with 45 per cent of players backing them to beat Burnley in Saturday's Super 6 round. What score do you think it will finish, with £250k up for grabs?

2:50 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Newcastle's draw with Wolves in the Premier League

I watched the West Ham game last week. Robert Snodgrass was very good in particular, Andriy Yarmolenko was a bit off with his final ball, and Sebastien Haller didn't get the service he should have got, although I do like him. There is always the tendency at home that West Ham become a bit tense, but they should be burying these teams.

Against Sheffield United they battered them for 20 minutes and never really made anything, while they scored the first goal but never held on.

I think Steve Bruce has done a fabulous job at Newcastle. He doesn't have two up front to play and he loves playing with two strikers. Everything he has had to build, he has done so from the back, so they have to go back to front, but Newcastle's away record is good - they will frustrate them but West Ham will just edge it.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Super 6: West Ham too much too Toon?

Nearly 40% of Super 6 players are backing West Ham to win to nil as they take on Newcastle in Saturday's round. Will you go with Steve Bruce's side? There is £250k riding on it. Play for free.

3:01 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Chelsea's win over Burnley in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Chelsea's win over Burnley in the Premier League

I have to hold my hands up and say 'wow' at Chelsea. A batch of youngsters are playing superbly and the balance is spot on, even without N'Golo Kante. If Tammy Abraham doesn't score, you have Christian Pulisic, then you have Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian back in decent form too. They are really good to watch - the Roman Abramovich vision has been waiting to get to this sort of style.

They have won the Premier League a number of times as well as the Champions League, but this is a whole new experience for them. I said it had the potential to be a roller coaster at Burnley, but they keep rolling teams over. How can you go against Chelsea at the moment, just because of the way they go about their business?

Watford vs Chelsea Live on

By all accounts, Watford sounded like they were great for the first 20 and awful for the last 70 minutes against Bournemouth. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Gerard Deulofeu must get into these games. I keep getting the Chelsea games wrong, but if I go for them here, I may end up regretting it again, but my, they are good to watch.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

3:38 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Southampton in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Leicester's win over Southampton in the Premier League

These are two teams that deserve compliments for different reasons. Leicester were clinical, ruthless and purposeful against Southampton. On the flip side, the Sokratis Papastathopoulos goal should have stood but Crystal Palace earned a great point at Arsenal.

Crystal Palace are a better team away, but Leicester have a confidence about them and they have every chance of the top four. All of the surrounding teams are having wobbles and Leicester just go about their business.

C Palace vs Leicester Live on

Roy Hodgson will still be more cautious than he is away from home. Hodgson was like Rodgers when he was younger, tactical and technical, but he will adapt his side to play against Leicester, and I think they will cancel each other out for this reason.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

2:01 Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Everton and Watford Highlights of the Carabao Cup last-16 match between Everton and Watford

This is the game. There is no doubt that Marco Silva is under the most extreme pressure and the only reason he is hanging on is because of his home record. Mauricio Pochettino can take another hit as they are in the Champions League.

They did not play too badly at Liverpool, but the Tottenham issues are in defence and going forward. Does he have the right balance? Does Dele Alli deserve to be in the team? Why is Lucas Moura not playing? Christian Eriksen is a passenger at the moment, so he doesn't belong in the team. There is too much confusion at Tottenham. The manager is not the problem but there is something within.

Everton vs Tottenham Live on

They have not signed players on longer-term contracts, like Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. Danny Rose is an accident waiting to happen, while Serge Aurier has been a disaster. It will be an open game and Silva will pick an attacking team here. It is so hard to predict what will happen to either of these sides.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 2-1 (9/1 with Sky Bet)