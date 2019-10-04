Callum Wilson: Eddie Howe plays down striker's links with Manchester United

Callum Wilson has been in fine form for Bournemouth

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says he is taking reports linking Callum Wilson with a move to Manchester United "with a pinch of salt".

The forward, included in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this month's European Qualifiers, is believed to be high among United's targets as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks to add a new forward to his squad.

The 27-year-old has scored five goals in seven Premier League games, helping the Cherries to eighth in the table.

Callum Wilson wrapped up all three points for Bournemouth as he capitalised on a defensive blunder between Southampton keeper Angus Gunn and Jan Bednarek.

Congratulating Willson on his international inclusion, Howe said: "Callum deserves his call-up. I think he's in confident mood and it's a great sign for us.

"We've been focusing on his performances and making sure that he delivers what we need for the team and then, on the back of that, we've also said we feel he will score goals if he gets the finer points of his performance right.

"I think he has, and now I think he's in confident mood.

"It's a great sign for us and for him."

Callum Wilson has three England caps to his name

Asked whether he is surprised at Wilson being on United's radar ahead of the January transfer window, Howe said: "I take it with a pinch of salt, to be honest, at this stage in the season.

"There's nothing that we can do or Callum can do, other than perform well, that influences rumours.

"He's just got to focus on his next game and give his best for this club."

Highlights from Bournemouth's draw against West Ham in the Premier League.

Bournemouth will make it three wins from four games if they beat fourth-place Arsenal on Sunday and, ahead of their trip to the Emirates, Howe expressed his respect for counterpart Unai Emery.

"They've got quality right through their team and an outstanding manager," Howe said.

"They're very well coached; you can see that from how they play. They're a very dangerous team.

"What we have to do from our previous visits to the Emirates is start better. I think we've conceded early goals which has made the games even harder for us.

"If we can learn from those previous games and show better resolve early in the game we'll give ourselves a chance, but we've got to perform at our maximum levels to get something."