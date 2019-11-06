Manchester United have received no bids for Chris Smalling from Roma

Chris Smalling has impressed for Roma

The defender is spending a season on loan in the Italian capital and has made a strong start to life in Serie A, recently scoring in a 4-0 win at Udinese before playing in his side's 2-1 win over Napoli.

Speculation persists there have been talks between United and Paulo Fonseca's side to make the move permanent.

However, it is understood there have been no bids from Roma.

Sky Sports News has reported Smalling is expected to return to United once his year-long loan deal expires in the summer.

The defender will spend the rest of the season with the Serie A side

The 29-year-old signed a new contract at United, which still has two-and-a-half years left on it with the option of a further year, last December.

Roma are third in the table after three wins on the bounce.