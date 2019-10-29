Roma turn down chance to sign Jack Rodwell

Jack Rodwell had been trying to secure a move to Roma

Roma have decided against signing former England midfielder Jack Rodwell following his trial with the club, according to Sky in Italy.

The 28-year-old passed a medical and underwent physical tests with the Serie A side last weekend.

Roma were keen to bolster their midfield options after losing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Bryan Cristante, Lorenzo Pellegrini and Amadou Diawara inside the first two months of the season.

Jordan Veretout was the only fit midfielder in the squad for their Europa League clash with Borussia Monchengladbach, with boss Paulo Fonseca forced to play centre-back Gianluca Mancini in a central midfield role.

Rodwell spent last season on loan at Blackburn

The club were also "auditioning" Liechtenstein midfielder Marcel Buchel, but they have decided against offering him a contract too.

Rodwell remains without a club after leaving Blackburn at the end of last season. The midfielder made 22 appearances in all competitions for the club.