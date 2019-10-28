Manchester United's Chris Smalling expected to return after Roma loan expires
Chris Smalling is expected to return to Manchester United once his year-long loan spell at Roma expires in the summer, Sky Sports News understands.
The defender has agreed to spend the rest of the season in the Italian capital despite speculation there have been talks between United and Roma to make Smalling's move permanent.
Smalling has played six games for Roma and they have conceded just two goals in his last four league appearances.
The 29-year-old was deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford in August, following the arrival of Harry Maguire and return of Axel Tuanzebe from a spell at Aston Villa, and subsequently moved to Roma for a loan fee of £2.71m.
Smalling produced a man-of-the-match performance in September as Roma beat Lecce 1-0, with the former England international leading in terms of clearances, recoveries, blocks, interceptions and even shots taken.
Roma are currently fifth in Serie A after their 2-1 win at home to AC Milan on Sunday.