Manchester United's Victor Lindelof to miss Europa League match with Partizan Belgrade with back injury

Victor Lindelof will miss Manchester United's Europa League match with Partizan Belgrade with a back injury.

Despite being a doubt for Saturday's match with Bournemouth, the Swedish defender played 90 minutes just three days after facing Chelsea in the League Cup.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "[Victor] Lindelof won't be fit for tomorrow, he got a knock against Chelsea and he didn't come through the game against Bournemouth without the reaction.

Paul Pogba is set to return in December, according to Solskjaer

"[Paul] Pogba won't be too long 'till he's out of his cast, he's gonna work through the international break and he should be back in December.

"The priority now is to get players fit and to get through to the next round.

"We need the experienced lads like Paul, we've got Antony [Martial] back and hopefully we can get Luke [Shaw] back soon."

'Front foot football'

After a run of three consecutive away victories, United succumbed to a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Saturday.

However, Solskjaer's men can qualify for the knockout stages of the Europa League on Thursday if they beat Serbian side Partizan at Old Trafford, with the manager revealing his team will play an attacking brand of football.

Solskjaer said: "We just have to start tomorrow and hope Partizan [Belgrade] don't remember this with joy.

"I played in quite a few games at home that if you get a good start you can fill your boots and hopefully we can get off to a good start tomorrow.

"Front foot football like we've done. We've had so many games where we were 1-0 up and now we need to go for the second or because we took a step back and say we need to get a result.

"I'd rather these boys go for it and make a mistake or two but we need to go for it."

United spent £148m in the summer on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James

'Utd may sign in January'

United have been reliant on a depleted squad for much of the season due to injuries and Solskjaer may look to bolster his side in the January transfer window.

However, he insists United will not make any signings unless they are certain it is the right deal, saying: "Transfers, we always look at the long-term.

"Look at players it might be none, might be one, might be two in January, but it's always the summer window that's the big one.

"You can't really do too many good deals in January."