Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer meets Premier League officials over VAR

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has met with the Premier League to discuss VAR

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer met with Premier League officials on Wednesday to discuss potential improvements to the VAR system.

The Premier League's head of football relations Simon Morgan and director of football Richard Garlick travelled to Manchester to hear Solskjaer's thoughts - and discuss what changes would improve consistency and accuracy of decisions.

United's Europa League match on Thursday at home against Partizan means Solskjaer is unable to attend when referees chief Mike Riley meets with top-flight managers based in the north of England.

0:34 Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to 'go for it' when they face Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his team to 'go for it' when they face Partizan Belgrade in the Europa League

Solskjaer should have little to complain about. To date, United have avoided being on the wrong end of any controversial VAR decisions.

They were given two penalties against Norwich after VAR checks, while Marcus Rashford's goal against Liverpool was allowed to stand after VAR deemed there was no foul on Divock Origi in the build-up.

Martin Atkinson signals handball after VAR rules out Sadio Mane's goal

It is understood no strong objections to the way VAR is being used were voiced when southern-based top-flight managers met last week. However, Thursday's meeting may be more demanding for Riley.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp vented his frustration at VAR after Roberto Firmino had a 'goal' ruled out for offside during his side's win at Aston Villa on Saturday.

Klopp, who has claimed his side have been on the wrong end of several big VAR decisions this term, has called for clarification about the current use of the system.

The LED screen shows information during a VAR penalty check during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Chelsea at Old Trafford

Old Trafford is one of only two Premier League stadiums without big screens to keep fans informed when incidents are being considered by VAR - Anfield being the other. However, we understand a number of Premier League clubs are concerned about the inconsistencies in what is and is not shown on the screens.

Thursday's meeting is also likely to feature discussions over the increasingly thorny topic of pitchside monitors.

Monitors are widely used outside of the Premier League, however, following discussions with clubs before the start of the season, officials are yet to use them in any of the 110 top-flight matches so far.

The views of all managers will be digested ahead of any potential VAR policy changes to be considered at the next Premier League shareholders' meeting, which will take place in London on November 14.