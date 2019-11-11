Manchester United will not pursue Zlatan Ibrahimovic in January transfer window

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals for Manchester United during a two-year spell at Old Trafford

Manchester United will not be pursuing Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the January transfer window, Sky Sports News understands.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to bolster the club's striking options when the window opens but it is believed won't be targeting a return for the 38-year-old.

Ibrahimovic scored 29 goals for Manchester United during a two-year spell at Old Trafford but left in March 2018 after winning the League Cup and the Europa League under former boss Jose Mourinho.

The former Sweden international is a free agent after two seasons in the MLS with LA Galaxy.

More to follow…