Chelsea's Christian Pulisic tops Premier League Power Rankings

Sky Sports and Budweiser, the official beer of the Premier League, have teamed up to bring you the weekly Power Rankings.

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic tops the chart for a second week running after scoring his fifth goal in just three league games during the 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Leicester City players dominate the rankings after their 2-0 win against Arsenal, with James Maddison (No 2) topping the bill, followed by Jamie Vardy (No 3), Caglar Soyuncu (No 7), Ben Chilwell (No 8) and Kasper Schmeichel (No 10).

Liverpool beat Manchester City 3-1 in a blockbuster clash at Anfield to move eight points clear atop the Premier league table, with Andy Robertson (No 9) assisting the Reds' second and Sadio Mane (No 5) sealing three points with a third.

Meanwhile, Wolves' Raul Jimenez (No 4) and Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark (No 6) both scored their second goal in as many games during wins against Aston Villa and Bournemouth, respectively.

England boss Gareth Southgate has a selection dilemma in midfield and attack this week, with Maddison and Marcus Rashford in team-topping form - the former pushing for a debut and the latter likely to be up against Jadon Sancho for a starting berth.