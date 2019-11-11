Manchester United players organise Dubai training camp

Paul Pogba recently spent time in Dubai as he works his way back to fitness

Several Manchester United players have organised their own training camp in Dubai during the forthcoming international break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given players not on international duty some time off and a group have taken it on themselves to organise the trip, taking a couple of members of United's coaching staff with them to lead sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given his players time off during the international break

Some of the squad will remain in Manchester and train at Carrington during the break, so whether it's the wind and rain of the Aon Training Complex or the blue skies of Dubai, the idea is to build on the industry of the last international break, which resulted in a spirited performance against league leaders Liverpool.

Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw have also spent time in Dubai lately

Dubai has become an important base for United this season with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw all undergoing fitness and rehab programmes there in recent weeks.