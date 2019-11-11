Manchester United players organise Dubai training camp
By James Cooper
Last Updated: 11/11/19 2:09pm
Several Manchester United players have organised their own training camp in Dubai during the forthcoming international break.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given players not on international duty some time off and a group have taken it on themselves to organise the trip, taking a couple of members of United's coaching staff with them to lead sessions on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Some of the squad will remain in Manchester and train at Carrington during the break, so whether it's the wind and rain of the Aon Training Complex or the blue skies of Dubai, the idea is to build on the industry of the last international break, which resulted in a spirited performance against league leaders Liverpool.
Dubai has become an important base for United this season with Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic and Luke Shaw all undergoing fitness and rehab programmes there in recent weeks.