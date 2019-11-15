Manchester United yet to receive Roma offer for permanent Chris Smalling deal

Manchester United are yet to receive an offer from Roma to make Chris Smalling's loan deal permanent, Sky Sports News understands, despite reports the Italian club are pushing to agree a deal.

United are still expecting the defender to return to Old Trafford when his season-long spell is over, after the club allowed him to join the Serie A side for more game time and top-flight exposure.

Smalling has thrived under coach Paulo Fonseca in his 10 games so far and recently said he is "really enjoying" life in Italy - including their vegan food - despite missing life at United.

Roma's sporting director Gianluca Petrachi has previously confirmed "if Smalling wants to stay, we will open talks with United. The relationship between our clubs is excellent and we will evaluate this possibility".

The Serie A side, who are sixth in the table, are said to be willing to pay over £10m to make the 29-year-old a permanent signing from the summer of 2020 - but Sky Sports News understands no negotiations have yet taken place between the two clubs about a deal.

Smalling signed a new contract at United last year that still has two-and-a-half years left to run and with the option of a further 12 months.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has recently switched to a back-three, giving opportunities to Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe alongside Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire

United's other defensive options had been struggling to dislodge Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first-choice pairing of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof this season until the Norwegian switched to a back-three, which has provided opportunities for Marcos Rojo and 22-year-old Axel Tuanzebe.

Phil Jones is yet to make a Premier League appearance this season, however, and Eric Bailly is sidelined until April with an injury.

Smalling will clock up 10 years United next summer, having joined from Fulham in 2010, in a spell that has included two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Europa League trophy.

