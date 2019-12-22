Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United played like it was a testimonial in Watford defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer accused his Manchester United players of treating their game at Watford as a testimonial after they slipped to a shock defeat against the Premier League's bottom side.

A David de Gea howler allowed Ismaila Sarr to open the scoring before Troy Deeney's penalty four minutes later secured a 2-0 victory and a first home win of the season for the Hornets.

United were poor for much of the contest but improved slightly following the introduction of Paul Pogba, who came off the bench to make his first appearance since September following an ankle injury.

Solskjaer said the return of Paul Pogba was the only positive

United have struggled against teams in the bottom half of the table this season and have won just one of the last 17 games in which they have enjoyed a larger portion of possession.

Solskjaer's side will sit eighth in the table on Christmas Day as hopes of a top-four finish continue to dwindle, and the Norwegian pulled no punches in assessing United's performance at Vicarage Road.

"The first half it could easily have been my testimonial," he said.

0:35 Jose Mourinho's pre-match interview at Tottenham vs Chelsea was interrupted by Gary Neville's astonishment at David de Gea's howler for Manchester United against Watford Jose Mourinho's pre-match interview at Tottenham vs Chelsea was interrupted by Gary Neville's astonishment at David de Gea's howler for Manchester United against Watford

"And it might have been a better atmosphere at my testimonial, to be fair. It was very subdued, slow, no tempo, urgency.

"Any bit of encouragement their crowd got was when we gave them set-plays. And we gave them two goals in the second half.

"Today is not about the amount of possession - it's about quality, how we do things and the two goals we conceded.

"The first one, a big goal, was from a mistake. The second goal as well, it's a bad mistake making a tackle. So two goals in three minutes made it hard for us."

Recent victories over Tottenham and Manchester City had suggested United had started to turn a corner under Solskjaer.

But a home draw to Everton was followed by this dismal display in Hertfordshire after the team coach arrived less than an hour before kick-off.

'You can't blame the traffic'

Marcus Rashford looks dejected as Watford celebrate during their win

"I'm very disappointed," Solskjaer added. "We have started off something with the rebuild but today I am very disappointed because you have to come to these stadiums and get more points against teams like today.

"I am sure they were low in confidence because they are at the bottom of the table. We are high in confidence but it just wasn't there. There was no intent or urgency to make us win the game.

"We prepared well. There is nothing I can put my finger on. You can't blame the traffic. We were a little bit late but an hour here should be enough to prepare."

4:41 Watford manager Nigel Pearson says his side weren't at their best but was pleased with their win against Manchester United in the Premier League Watford manager Nigel Pearson says his side weren't at their best but was pleased with their win against Manchester United in the Premier League

Harry Maguire captained United and echoed his manager's sentiments that they have to learn how to improve results against the lesser sides in the Premier League.

"We were sloppy, we gave the ball away numerous times especially in the first half," he told Sky Sports.

"We have got to be better against these lower opposition who have a deep block. The first goal is crucial.

"We didn't keep the ball in their half for long enough. Every time we kept it we gave it away and they ended up counter-attacking."