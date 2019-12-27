Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Manchester United will finish in top four if they find consistency

0:36 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes won't go down to the wire if his side find consistency. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United's Champions League qualification hopes won't go down to the wire if his side find consistency.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes there is no doubt Manchester United will qualify for next season's Champions League if his side can find consistency.

The Norwegian saw his team come from behind on Boxing Day to beat Newcastle United 4-1 at Old Trafford and move within four points of fourth-placed Chelsea.

United have avoided defeats to five of the six teams above them, beating four of those - Leicester, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham - but have failed to beat Bournemouth, West Ham, Aston Villa and Watford who are all in the bottom five.

But Solskjaer remains confident that not only does his side know what they have to do in order to improve, but if they do it then a top-four finish will be confirmed well before their final-day clash at Leicester.

2:57 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League. FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester United’s win over Newcastle in the Premier League.

"If we become consistent then it won't go down to the wire because we should be in the top four already," Solskjaer said.

"I've said next season that we will be challenging more because we are young side but I still expect a lot from this team this year.

"It's been told clearly what sort of team we are, and they (the players) know what to expect to be at our best.

"We have to make it hard to play against us - we can't play tippy-tappy football - at this moment in time we can't play like Manchester City, only City can play like that.

"We have to play with more urgency, drive, energy and selfless in every single game."

0:58 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United reacted well against Newcastle after a disappointing defeat at Watford. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United reacted well against Newcastle after a disappointing defeat at Watford.

The Premier League action keeps coming - make sure you don't miss a thing by signing up for goal alerts with the Sky Sports Score Centre app.

Download the Score Centre app for iOS devices or Android , select 'Notifications' from the 'More' section in the app main menu, then toggle on for 'Goals' to get alerts straight to your phone.

This season, you also can watch Premier League match highlights for free - without being a Sky Sports subscriber. You'll find highlights from every Premier League game - from 5.15pm on a Saturday or shortly after full-time on other days - in the Score Centre, as well as on the Sky Sports website and app plus the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

You can follow dedicated live blogs of every Premier League game on the Sky Sports website and app and track goals as they go in with our vidiprinter page.