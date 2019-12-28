Paul Pogba was not ready to be in Man Utd squad, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Paul Pogba "wasn't ready" to be included in Manchester United's squad for the trip to Burnley after a long absence through injury.

The Frenchman came on as a second-half substitute in the defeat by Watford on December 22 and the win over Newcastle on Boxing Day, but was left out of the squad completely for the 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday.

Solskjaer did not confirm whether Pogba had an injury, instead saying he had a reaction during the game against Newcastle and didn't feel ready.

"He's been out for a long while, and he didn't feel right, he reacted to that one [against Newcastle] so we'll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time.

"He wasn't ready today because he has not really done too many games, and he's had two in three days or whatever, two performances. So he just needed another day of recovery probably.

"When you've been out for such a while it's always going to take time before you are 100 per cent. Today I thought Fred and Nemanja [Matic] played really well.

"And of course, we got two real players out there. I don't think many of you would think three or four months ago that Fred is going to be one of the best players away at Burnley, at Turf Moor. But he was excellent."

Manchester United moved up to fifth with the win, a point off the top four, and earned their first clean sheet in 15 Premier League games.

Solskjaer feels his side are improving, having won four of the last six, and wants an undefeated run to boost their Champions League qualification hopes.

"We are getting better, we're improving. It's just we've had too many draws early on, and that puts us in the position we are in.

"We've only lost once each month, which is, if you go a month between every time you lose, that is not too bad for a team that's learning and developing.

Highlights from Manchester United's win at Burnley in the Premier League.

"So hopefully we can go maybe two months between defeats soon. But we are learning, I think the win tonight was a big step forward anyway.

"If you have a clean sheet you always have a chance to win a game, and of course it's been a while, and for the back four and for David de Gea especially it's been a great night.

"He only had one save to make, and that's also a testament to the performance that we've put in."

McTominay out for 'three to four weeks'

Regarding Scott McTominay's absence, Solskjaer estimated the midfielder will need around three or four weeks to recover from his knee injury.

"The next couple of weeks, I don't think we'll see him, it'll be more than that," said the Norwegian.

"But he's always proved before if you give him three weeks, he's back in two, but I don't know if it's three or four weeks. It might be something like this."

What's next?

Burnley now host Aston Villa at 12.30pm on New Year's Day, before hosting Peterborough in the FA Cup third round at 12.31pm on Saturday. Manchester United go to Arsenal on New Year's Day at 8pm, before a trip to Wolves at 5.31pm on Saturday.