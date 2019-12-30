Manchester United interested in Benfica's Gedson Fernandes

Gedson Fernandes has not featured in Benfica's last seven games and is thought to have fallen out of favour

Manchester United are interested in signing Benfica's Gedson Fernandes, with Sky Sports News understanding the midfielder is one of a number of targets for the club ahead of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old Portugal international has not featured in any of Benfica's last seven games and is thought to have fallen out of favour with head coach Bruno Lage.

Representatives of the player have reportedly been in the UK attempting to broker a loan deal with a £34m option to buy with interested parties.

It is believed Fernandes' release clause is £102m - but Benfica have conceded they will not get that kind of money for an out-of-favour player.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said they will only go into the market if the right player to fit the long-term strategy of the club becomes available.

