Marcus Rashford getting the goals he deserves, says Harry Maguire

Marcus Rashford has scored 64 goals in all competitions for Manchester United

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire says Marcus Rashford is fast maturing into a clinical striker and is confident his scoring spree will continue in 2020.

Rashford scored twice in United's 4-0 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday, taking his tally to 19 in his past 23 games for club and country.

"I'm pleased for him this year that he is starting to get the goals he deserves, and hopefully he has not stopped yet," Maguire said.

"He has a few more in the tank from now until the end of the season.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester Utd's win against Norwich in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester Utd's win against Norwich in the Premier League

"I can remember one of the first sessions when I went to train with England, he really stood out to me there -- his ability on the ball, his technique. He has everything to go and have a career at the highest level."

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

The win at Old Trafford was United's third in five league matches and lifted them to fifth spot. Maguire said they must cut out the poor performances if they are to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification.

2:06 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his leadership qualities after scoring twice in Manchester United's win against Norwich Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Marcus Rashford for his leadership qualities after scoring twice in Manchester United's win against Norwich

"We have played two good games and one bad game, and it has not been good enough in terms of that," he added.

"If we put a few wins together on the bounce, we will have every chance."

Rashford fourth youngest to 200 Utd appearances

After starting against Norwich, the 22-year-old became the fourth-youngest player in history to make 200 appearances for Manchester United.

Appreciation tweet for the great Norman Whiteside. Never to be overlooked ❤️ pic.twitter.com/X4JpvRsili — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) January 12, 2020

The England international got to the mark quicker than Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney, but still ranks behind Ryan Giggs, George Best and Norman Whiteside.

Rashford has scored 64 goals and won four major trophies since making his debut in February 2016.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must "stay together" after fans sang anti-Ed Woodward and Glazer family songs in their 4-0 win over Norwich.

Solskjaer admitted he heard the chants from the Old Trafford crowd, who have long criticised executive vice-chairman Woodward for his running of the club.

Ed Woodward took over as executive vice-chairman of Manchester United in 2012

The Norwegian also insisted he has big backing from Woodward and the board regarding transfers, having spent around £140m in the summer, but will only buy if the player and value is right.

Asked about the chants, Solskjaer said: "I'm not sure if the players will get it but I noticed," he said. "As a club, we've got to stick together, we've got to be united, we are a family."