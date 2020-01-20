Manchester United News

Sergio Romero: Manchester United goalkeeper unhurt after car crash

Last Updated: 20/01/20 12:11pm

Sergio Romero was unhurt after a car crash on Monday
Sergio Romero was unhurt after a car crash on Monday

Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was unhurt after crashing his car near the club's Carrington training ground on Monday.

Pictures of Romero's white Lamborghini sports car wedged under a roadside crash barrier were circulated on social media.

A club official has confirmed the Argentina international is OK and has been training with the rest of the squad ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game with Burnley.

More to follow...

