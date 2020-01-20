Sergio Romero: Manchester United goalkeeper unhurt after car crash
Last Updated: 20/01/20 12:11pm
Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero was unhurt after crashing his car near the club's Carrington training ground on Monday.
Pictures of Romero's white Lamborghini sports car wedged under a roadside crash barrier were circulated on social media.
A club official has confirmed the Argentina international is OK and has been training with the rest of the squad ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game with Burnley.
More to follow...