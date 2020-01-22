Tahith Chong: Man United winger's agent and Inter Milan meet

Tahith Chong's representatives have met with Inter Milan

Inter Milan have met with the agents of Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong, according to Sky in Italy.

The Netherlands U21 international's contract at Old Trafford expires in the summer and he is free to speak to foreign clubs this month.

The 20-year-old winger has also been the subject of talks over a move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning before the transfer deadline.

Chong has made seven appearances for United this season, the most recent starting in the goalless FA Cup third-round tie at Wolves.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky Sports will bring you the very latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering analysis of the biggest stories. Then join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Transfer Talk podcast is back with more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.