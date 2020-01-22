Marcus Rashford: I'll be back for Manchester United before end of season

Marcus Rashford has claimed he will make his return for Manchester United before the end of the season.

Rashford sustained a double stress fracture in his back in the recent FA Cup third-round replay over Wolverhampton Wanderers and is expected to be out for at least six weeks.

On his Twitter account, Rashford replied to a tweet from the official Premier League account wishing him a speedy recovery, saying: "Thanks guys, I'll be back before the season ends to hopefully help my team claim top 4."

United are keen to sign a replacement for Rashford before the January transfer window closes at the end of the month.

Recruitment staff have been told to scour all available attacking options following Sunday's news that Rashford could be out until March after suffering a double stress fracture in his back.

In his absence, Anthony Martial led the line at Anfield on Sunday, and missed a glorious opportunity to equalise before Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted the club are more likely to look at bringing in a player on a short-term deal.

"It's just an unfortunate situation we're in," Solskjaer told Sky Sports. "It might be, because the window is open, we might look at some short-term deals as well and that could take us through until the summer."