Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Jurgen Klopp had four years, give me time

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called for patience as he looks to rebuild his squad and believes rivals Liverpool are an example to follow.

Solskjaer is under increased pressure at Old Trafford after back-to-back defeats to Liverpool and Burnley left them six points off the Champions League places.

United now trail Liverpool by 33 points and Solskjaer insists there will be no "quick fix" to improve their form.

When asked if United should look to invest heavily in transfers, Solskjaer said: "For me we do have a way of doing things.

"Of course you can see other teams have done well. Jurgen [Klopp] spent four years building his team and they're doing well now. I've said it so many time, it's not going to be a quick fix.

United are now 33 points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool

"It's not going to be eight or ten players in, in one transfer window. We've had one proper transfer window in the summer, because the January ones are difficult. But we are trying to do something now."

United have now made their worst start to a season since the 1988-89 campaign but the club's board have no intention of sacking Solskjaer, who is building for the long-term at Old Trafford.

"When you start on something you stick to that plan, for me anyway," Solskjaer added.

"I'm not going to change six, eight, nine or ten months into getting the job and start believing in a different way of doing things.

"I'm going to stick to what I've been trusted to do by the club and hopefully that will be good enough, and that they can see what we're doing is right.

"It's one of these jobs that… we know how football is nowadays, but all my conversations with the club have been positive."

Solskjaer has called for patience ahead of their trip to face Tranmere in the FA Cup

United face Tranmere Rovers in the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday after the Sky Bet League One club knocked out Watford in a replay on Thursday night.

Much of the build-up to the match centred on the condition of the pitch at Prenton Park, which had to be covered in sand after being waterlogged earlier this month.

Solskjaer has urged his players to be cautious but insists he has no issue with selecting Eric Bailly, who could make his long-awaited return from a knee injury after being named on the bench against Burnley.

Tranmere knocked out Premier League side Watford in the previous round

"Eric has had a couple of games behind closed doors. The pitch is not great but that is the same for both of us," Solskjaer said.

"The players just have to be focused, ready. There's divots everywhere. This generation coming through with astro turf and nice pitches, they get lazier in their heads.

"So Eric is probably one of them who is more prepared and ready for a game with a pitch like this. Everyone has just got to be focused both for injuries and the bounce of the ball."