Manchester United fined £20,000 for failing to control players in Liverpool clash

Last Updated: 24/01/20 11:17am

Manchester United's players react towards referee Craig Pawson after the second goal was disallowed during the Premier League game at Anfield
Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to control their players during their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

A statement from the FA read: "Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty."

"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020."

