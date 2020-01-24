Manchester United fined £20,000 for failing to control players in Liverpool clash

Manchester United's players react towards referee Craig Pawson after the second goal was disallowed during the Premier League game at Anfield

Manchester United have been fined £20,000 after accepting a charge for failing to control their players during their 2-0 Premier League defeat to Liverpool.

A statement from the FA read: "Manchester United FC has been fined £20,000 after admitting a breach of FA Rule E20 and accepting the standard penalty."

"The club failed to ensure its players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the 26th minute of a Premier League fixture against Liverpool FC on 19 January 2020."

More to follow...