Willian Jose: Manchester United offered striker but Tottenham talks continue

Manchester United have been offered striker Willian Jose on loan by Real Sociedad, but talks over a move to Tottenham are still ongoing.

Spurs' move for Willian Jose had stalled because Real Sociedad were asking for around £25m.

But while discussions with Spurs are continuing over a possible loan deal, United have also been offered the opportunity to sign the 28-year-old on a temporary deal.

Manchester United want to sign a striker before Friday's 11pm transfer deadline and are seeking a short-term option after Marcus Rashford was injured.

Brazilian forward Willian Jose has missed Real Sociedad's last three matches after asking to be left out of the squad until his future was decided.

He has scored 46 goals in 113 league appearances for the Spanish club.

Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper: "Deadline Day was always going to the be the most significant day of the week for Manchester United even with a derby taking place and the delight that they've secured the services of Bruno Fernandes.

"It's a signing they had to make for a variety of reasons but first and foremost it's a clear sign that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's judgement is being backed and funded. The 25-year-old comes with the weight of Manchester United's world on his shoulders but the goals, assists and creativity they're hoping he'll provide would potentially transform what Ole's side can offer.

Manchester United unveiled new signing Bruno Fernandes on Thursday

"Ole would love another striker too, and while the scouring will continue, a short-term deal looks to have proved as difficult as securing someone earmarked for a summer purchase.

"Marcos Rojo has followed Ashley Young out of Old Trafford, though on loan, and they've also netted a young goalkeeper too. Ole's aim was to be stronger emerging from the window than when he entered it, injuries have perhaps blighted that aim but Bruno Fernandes' arrival has given the club something to be pleased about in what's become a bleak mid-winter, on - but mostly off - the pitch."

