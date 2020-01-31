Josh King: Man Utd could make second bid for Bournemouth striker

Bournemouth have rejected a bid for Josh King from Manchester United

Manchester United could make a second bid for Bournemouth striker Josh King after their first offer was rejected.

United are keen to sign a new striker before Friday's transfer deadline and it is understood Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is looking at the Norway international as a possible replacement for the injured Marcus Rashford.

King played under Solskjaer in United's reserves but was unable to make the breakthrough to the senior team.

1:03 Manchester United have had a bid rejected by Bournemouth for striker Josh King Manchester United have had a bid rejected by Bournemouth for striker Josh King

Bournemouth have rejected the bid because they feel King is crucial to their relegation fight, but according to Sky Sports News reporter James Cooper, United could make a second bid to bring him back to Old Trafford.

He said: "He's a player that Manchester United know plenty about - he came through the academy here. Solskjaer knows him well. It wouldn't surprise me if United went back in. It's certainly an interesting name and one that's got more resonance than Salomon Rondon or Willian Jose."

The 28-year-old has established himself at Bournemouth in the Premier League, scoring 45 goals in 151 appearances.

Despite their ongoing search for a new striker, United have turned down the chance to sign Real Sociedad forward Willian Jose.

Man Utd vs Wolves Live on

How to follow Deadline Day with Sky Sports

Sky Sports News - channel 409 - will bring you breaking news, reaction and analysis throughout the day from reporters at grounds across the country and big-name studio guests such as Joleon Lescott, Neil Warnock, Graeme Le Saux, Mark Hughes and Jaap Stam.

Our comprehensive Transfer Centre blog will bring you all the latest news and developments across the leagues from 6am, while we'll take you live to the newsroom by streaming more than four hours of Sky Sports News' Deadline Day coverage.

Join us from 9-10am, 12-1pm, 7-8pm and 10-11.30pm via the Sky Sports website and app, as well as on Twitter @SkySportsNews and through the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel.

Watch Sky Sports News at any time by signing in on skysports.com, the apps or Sky Go if you're on the move and just £9.99 will bag you a day pass with NOW TV.

If you are out and about, be sure to follow @SkySportsNews for breaking news and use #DeadlineDay to get involved!