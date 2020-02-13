Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United links not helpful for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, says Lee Sharpe

Mauricio Pochettino being linked with taking over at Manchester United is not helping the already under-pressure Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to former United winger Lee Sharpe.

The former Tottenham manager said this week that he would love to return to the Premier League, fuelling speculation Pochettino would be taking over from Solskjaer as manager at Old Trafford.

Pochettino was also pictured walking alongside Neil Ashton, PR advisor to United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward, in the stands for Brentford's home draw against Leeds on Tuesday night.

Despite all these distractions, former United winger Sharpe believes Solskjaer will be focusing on bringing his squad up to the performance levels expected at Old Trafford, with the side currently six points off fourth.

"Solskjaer will have had a goal set at the beginning of the season, which I believe would have been top four," Sharpe told Sky Sports News.

"If they don't get that questions will be asked and chats will be had behind the scenes.

"The Pochettino situation does not help matters but I also think Ole knows the pressure that he is under, he knows the pressure that the club brings and he will have his own goals and his own standards that he has to meet.

"He doesn't need outside influences putting extra pressure on him, I think he will be feeling it as it is."

Sharpe: Sancho would fit in well at United

Sharpe, a flying winger for United in the 1990s, believes the Borussia Dortmund forward is "one of the hottest properties in football" and says he would fit in well at United.

Jadon Sancho is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund this summer

Sancho will be available this summer but Dortmund are demanding at least £100m for the England international. United and Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Sancho.

Sharpe hopes his former club sign the teenager, who turns 20 in March, as Solskjaer continues the rebuild of his young squad.

"He's one of the hottest properties in football at the moment," Sharpe said of Sancho, who has 15 goals and 17 assists in all competitions this season.

"It's not like he's just been doing it for a couple of months, he's been doing it for a few seasons now.

"He's proved his consistency at a high level and this is the sort of player that you want your club to be linked with. He's a fantastic player and would fit in great at United.

"He's the type of player that you want at your club and I'm sure United won't be the only club chasing him but fingers crossed they get him and he could be lighting up Old Trafford next season."